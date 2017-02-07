Washoe County Crews Respond to Flooding
Washoe County crews are working on flood response efforts because they say there is a high risk of local streams and ditches flooding. The Washoe County Community Services Department say they are responding to localized small stream and ditch flooding on Tuesday due to persistent rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeffery A Ardnt.
|10 hr
|A woman who knows
|2
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Feb 4
|Success
|24
|Jon Ralston (Dec '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|6
|Pat Hambright (Aug '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|12
|Reno vs Las Vegas (Feb '13)
|Feb 3
|Local
|33
|Fry's Electronics (Feb '13)
|Feb 3
|Local
|5
|Will a proposed casino in Barstow, California p... (Nov '15)
|Feb 3
|Local
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC