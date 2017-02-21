US Marshals Arrest Fugitive from Sparks

The U.S. Marshals task force say that they have located and arrested a fugitive in Mexico who was wanted in Sparks. RENO, NEVADA The U.S. Marshals with the assistance of the Government of Mexico, were able to locate and arrest Alfredo Lomeli-Garcia last week in Zacapu, Michoacn, Mexico on a provisional warrant issued out of the District of Nevada.

