University of Nevada, Reno opens $47 million fitness center
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that about 200 students who stood in line early Monday were the first group to sample the now open 108,000-square-foot facility. The E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center includes a gym with three basketball courts and areas for weightlifting, cardio training and classes.
