University of Nevada, Reno opens $47 ...

University of Nevada, Reno opens $47 million fitness center

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that about 200 students who stood in line early Monday were the first group to sample the now open 108,000-square-foot facility. The E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center includes a gym with three basketball courts and areas for weightlifting, cardio training and classes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 14 hr Joshua 1
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Mon Local 1
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Feb 10 Local 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd... Feb 8 Local 1
News 8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10) Feb 4 Success 24
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Washoe County was issued at February 15 at 2:58AM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC