Trump attacks on judiciary raise safety concerns for judges
This March 12, 2013 file still image taken from United States Courts shows Judge James Robart listening to a case at Seattle Courthouse in Seattle. Online abuse of Robart, who temporarily derailed President Donald Trump's travel ban, has raised safety concerns, according to experts who are worried that the president's attacks on the judiciary could make judges a more inviting target.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wondering.....
|23 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Feb 4
|Success
|24
|Jon Ralston (Dec '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|6
|Pat Hambright (Aug '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|12
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC