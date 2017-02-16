Tribe member guilty of manslaughter i...

Tribe member guilty of manslaughter in wife's stabbing death

A federal court jury in Reno has found a tribe member guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the December 2014 stabbing death of his wife at their home in the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation on the Nevada-Oregon state line. U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden in Nevada said Wednesday that 45-year-old Nelson Ray McKee could face up to 15 years in federal prison at sentencing May 15. His wife is identified in the indictment as C.L.J. She was a member of the Te-Moak Tribe of the Western Shoshone.

