The Latest: Truckee River not floodin...

The Latest: Truckee River not flooding; mountain pass buried

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Police in Reno say the Truckee River isn't flooding, but authorities are watching creeks and road crossings for high water. On Mount Rose, an avalanche has the main highway closed between Reno and Lake Tahoe, but no injuries are reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Satalite TV Feb 17 me alone 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Feb 17 resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 17 CodeTaIker 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Washoe County was issued at February 21 at 6:36AM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC