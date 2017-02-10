The Latest: Mudslides block Tahoe highways; I-80 restricted
Mudslides and rockslides have closed two major highways from Nevada to Lake Tahoe and are restricting travel on U.S. Interstate 80 over the top of the Sierra near Truckee, California. The Nevada Department of Transportation says all westbound trucks are being stopped on I-80 at the state line west of Reno due to a mudslide.
