The Latest: Flooding eases in Nevada but more in forecast
RENO, Nev. - The Latest on the flooding in northern Nevada with another series of storms in the forecast : Elko County officials have opened a single lane of a highway to the rural town of Montello where dozens of residents have been cut off by flooding after a dam burst last Wednesday.
