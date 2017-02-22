Tesla Stays Steady With Model 3 as Musk Loses Latest Executive

Tesla Inc. is signaling a smooth road ahead for its most important vehicle, the electric-car maker led by Elon Musk is losing another major top executive. The Model 3 sedan, Tesla's cheapest plug-in vehicle yet, remains on track to arrive in July, and production of the car should reach about 5,000 units by the end of the year, according to a letter to shareholders Wednesday related to the company's latest quarterly results.

