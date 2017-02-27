Tesla outlines plans to build new Gigafactories
Tesla has revealed plans to construct a total of five Gigafactories to cater to increased solar panel and electric vehicle battery demands. In a letter to shareholders , the EV manufacturer, founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, Tesla said the company plans to finalize the locations for at least two more Gigafactories, if not three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ZDNet.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 25
|Tony
|3
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC