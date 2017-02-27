Tesla outlines plans to build new Gig...

Tesla outlines plans to build new Gigafactories

Friday Feb 24 Read more: ZDNet

Tesla has revealed plans to construct a total of five Gigafactories to cater to increased solar panel and electric vehicle battery demands. In a letter to shareholders , the EV manufacturer, founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, Tesla said the company plans to finalize the locations for at least two more Gigafactories, if not three.

Reno, NV

