Storm Update: Heavy Rain and Snow Sti...

Storm Update: Heavy Rain and Snow Still Likely

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTVN Reno

Keep your rain gear handy, you'll need it on Monday. An atmospheric river event is still on track for Sunday night through early Tuesday for the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Satalite TV Feb 17 me alone 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Feb 17 resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 17 CodeTaIker 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washoe County was issued at February 20 at 8:26PM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC