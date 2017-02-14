Stolen Trees Near Virginia Lake
"It's just really confusing," says Zach Fisher, Senior Leasing Professional for Edge Water at Virginia Lake, "Honestly, who steals a tree?" Management noticed two 8-10 foot pine trees missing from the corner of the apartment complex at Lymbery and Eastshore drives in Reno. They have been looking for information for two weeks, not only trying to figure out who did it, but how and why.
