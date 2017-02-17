Sparks Police Investigate Death at Washoe County Jail
Reno Police Department says that at about 10:40 am on August 3rd, they responded to a report of a family disturbance at 1465 Peckham Lane # 19 in Reno. Officers say they met with the victim at that location and found that the male involved, identified as Justin Thompson, had left before their arrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|10 hr
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|14 hr
|CodeTaIker
|2
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Feb 4
|Success
|24
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC