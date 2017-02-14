Sex Trafficking Sting in Reno

A nationwide sex trafficking - or prostitution - crackdown led to more than 750 arrests in the days leading up to and including Super Bowl Sunday. Targeting the buyers, the "Johns Suppression Initiative" was the 13th operation that included law enforcement agencies across the U.S. We got a chance to ride along on a recent weekday, undercover sting with Reno police.

