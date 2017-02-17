Serious Crash Turns Fatal in Douglas ...

Serious Crash Turns Fatal in Douglas County

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

NHP says that on February 15, 2017 at approximately 4:21 pm, Troopers were dispatched to US395/Jakes Hill which is south of Gardnerville for a serious injury crash involving two vehicles. Police say that the initial investigation shows that a blue 2009 Ford Fusion, that was driven by Donald David Chisholm, a 69-year-old from Reno, was traveling northbound on US395 just north of China Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... 4 hr resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) 4 hr indict mike flynn 9
Expect more Pineapple Express weather 8 hr CodeTaIker 2
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd... Feb 8 Local 1
News 8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10) Feb 4 Success 24
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC