Serious Crash Turns Fatal in Douglas County
NHP says that on February 15, 2017 at approximately 4:21 pm, Troopers were dispatched to US395/Jakes Hill which is south of Gardnerville for a serious injury crash involving two vehicles. Police say that the initial investigation shows that a blue 2009 Ford Fusion, that was driven by Donald David Chisholm, a 69-year-old from Reno, was traveling northbound on US395 just north of China Springs.
