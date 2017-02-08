San BernardinoSan Bernardino's city m...

San BernardinoSan Bernardino's city manager Mark Scott up for a job in Reno

San Bernardino City Manager Mark Scott is a candidate for a job in another city as his contract is set to become month-to-month next week. Scott, whose one-year contract with San Bernardino ends Wednesday, Feb. 8, confirmed Friday, Feb. 3, that he agreed to be interviewed for a position as city manager in Reno, Nevada.

