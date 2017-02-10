RFD: Three Saved in Flood Water Rescue
At around 7:00 a.m. Reno fire crews responded to the Truckee River Flood Project - a field that is designed to catch floodwaters. Crews used rafts and canoes to rescue three people trapped in an abandoned structure in the middle of the field.
