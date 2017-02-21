Reno shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injury; car seen living scene
Police say a dark sedan was seen leaving the in the area of Smithridge Drive and Filbert Road following the shooting Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jeff Arndt Harvard Way need his binkie and...
|54 min
|f u little girl
|4
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|11 hr
|Tony
|3
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC