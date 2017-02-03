Reno Police Warns Residents of ATM Sk...

Reno Police Warns Residents of ATM Skimming Devices in Area

On February 2nd, 2017 the Reno Police Department Patrol and Detective Fraud Division responded to multiple locations in the downtown Reno area on reports of skimming devices found on ATM machines. Three devices and associated video cameras to capture pins were recovered.

