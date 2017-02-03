Reno Police Warns Residents of ATM Skimming Devices in Area
On February 2nd, 2017 the Reno Police Department Patrol and Detective Fraud Division responded to multiple locations in the downtown Reno area on reports of skimming devices found on ATM machines. Three devices and associated video cameras to capture pins were recovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Ralston (Dec '14)
|5 hr
|Local
|6
|Pat Hambright (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|Local
|12
|Reno vs Las Vegas (Feb '13)
|17 hr
|Local
|33
|Fry's Electronics (Feb '13)
|17 hr
|Local
|5
|Will a proposed casino in Barstow, California p... (Nov '15)
|17 hr
|Local
|6
|Elias Johnson (May '13)
|18 hr
|Local
|4
|Alyx Sacks (Feb '15)
|18 hr
|Local
|12
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC