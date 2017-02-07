Reno police shoot man allegedly armed with knife in fight
The Washoe County sheriff's office is investigating after a Reno police officer shot a suspect who allegedly refused to drop a knife during a fight with another man at a downtown motel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeffery A Ardnt.
|2 hr
|Mary
|1
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Success
|24
|Jon Ralston (Dec '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|6
|Pat Hambright (Aug '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|12
|Reno vs Las Vegas (Feb '13)
|Feb 3
|Local
|33
|Fry's Electronics (Feb '13)
|Feb 3
|Local
|5
|Will a proposed casino in Barstow, California p... (Nov '15)
|Feb 3
|Local
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC