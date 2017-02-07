Reno police shoot man allegedly armed...

Reno police shoot man allegedly armed with knife in fight

The Washoe County sheriff's office is investigating after a Reno police officer shot a suspect who allegedly refused to drop a knife during a fight with another man at a downtown motel.

