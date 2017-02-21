Reno Police Remind Residents About Graffiti Removal Process
The Reno Police Department is using the "Donald Bin Laden" graffiti on Dickerson Road as an example to explain how the graffiti-removal process works. The Reno Police Department is using the example of "The Donald Bin Laden" graffiti that recently appeared on the back of the 2245 Dickerson Road building as an opportunity to further educate the public on the graffiti-removal process.
