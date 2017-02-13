Reno Police and Mayor Schieve Deliver Clothing for Homeless Youth

Members of the Reno Police Department, accompanied by Reno's Mayor Hillary Schieve, arrived at The Eddy House recently to bring clothing that the entire police department had collected on behalf of homeless youth in Reno. This followed the last City Council meeting in January, when the Mayor issued a Proclamation naming January as Homeless Youth Awareness Month, recognizing the work that the Eddy house was accomplishing and calling on other organizations, such as "Downtown Reno," to help bring additional community resources to serve this population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.