Reno Philharmonic Rehearsal Helps Puppies Train to Be Guide Dogs
On Wednesday night, they got a special lesson at the Pioneer Theater in Downtown Reno. The four legged helpers learned how to behave during a classical music performance, while the Reno Philharmonic rehearsed for an upcoming concert.
