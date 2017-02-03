Reno music instructor to jail for lew...

Reno music instructor to jail for lewdness with teen student

1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A 69-year-old private music instructor accused of having inappropriate contact with a female student at his Reno studio has been sentenced to a year in jail on a lewdness charge. William Weiser of Sparks plead guilty in December to one count of open or gross lewdness after admitting he inappropriately touched the 16-year-old girl while giving her music lessons last summer.

