Reno music instructor to jail for lewdness with teen student
A 69-year-old private music instructor accused of having inappropriate contact with a female student at his Reno studio has been sentenced to a year in jail on a lewdness charge. William Weiser of Sparks plead guilty in December to one count of open or gross lewdness after admitting he inappropriately touched the 16-year-old girl while giving her music lessons last summer.
