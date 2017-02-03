Reno Man Sentenced for Pandering
Reno Police say a Reno man was sentenced for pandering a 17-year-old female in downtown Reno in 2015. In October 2015, officials say the juvenile victim was contacted by the Regional Street Enforcement Team and FBI who were working a joint operation with the Innocence Lost Task Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
