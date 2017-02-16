Reno Man Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement
The Attorney General says that 56-year-old Carlton Conner, of Reno, pleaded guilty to embezzlement, a category "B" felony, for misappropriating insurance funds. They say these were committed between July 2013 and November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
