Reno Man Found Guilty of Victimizing Elderly Homeowners

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man was found guilty of a pair of residential robberies where the victims were elderly and sustained injuries while being robbed inside their own homes. The Washoe County DA says 19-year-old Roberto Anthony Ramirez, from Reno, was found guilty on all charges against him on Tuesday evening in a trial that began last Monday.

