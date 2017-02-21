Reno Man Arrested Following Pursuit
Reno Police say they have arrested a man for kidnapping and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm following a pursuit Thursday morning. Police say that on Thursday, February 23 at about 9:30 a.m. they responded to the area of S. Virginia St. and Kietzke on the report of a female being held against her will by an armed subject in a vehicle.
