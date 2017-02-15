Reno Eye Doctors Introduce New Responsive Website

Nevada Eye Consultants reveals an upgraded website featuring responsive design, patient-centered elements, and an aesthetically appealing layout, mirroring the practice's focus on attention to detail / EINPresswire.com / -- RENO, NV-- - To extend the quality of care associated with the in-office experience, Reno vision care practice Nevada Eye Consultants recently teamed up with medical marketing firm Rosemont Media to develop an innovative website featuring the latest accessibility features. From a responsive design to adjustable font sizing, the upgraded site serves as an online destination where patients can learn more about vision correction services from extensively trained eye doctors.

