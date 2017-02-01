Reno City Council to Discuss Five Can...

Reno City Council to Discuss Five Candidates for City Manager

On the City of Reno agenda for February 8th is the discussion and acceptance of City Manager candidates that will be invited to interview with City Council. The City of Reno says that 40 applications were received and after reviewing the applications for experience, applicants were sorted by the most relevant experience.

