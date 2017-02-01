Reno City Council to Discuss Five Candidates for City Manager
On the City of Reno agenda for February 8th is the discussion and acceptance of City Manager candidates that will be invited to interview with City Council. The City of Reno says that 40 applications were received and after reviewing the applications for experience, applicants were sorted by the most relevant experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more precipitation
|17 hr
|Local
|1
|Pat Hambright (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|Kat rubio
|11
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Wed
|Jsaroff
|2
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Jan 26
|whitehorse
|47
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Jan 24
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Jan 22
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC