Reno City Council Holds North Valleys Workshop Meeting
There will be a Workshop Meeting of the Reno City Council on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Reno City Hall. The City of Reno, led by the Community Development and Public Works departments, is hosting the workshop to provide information about growth in the North Valleys.
