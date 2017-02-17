Reno author shares Nevada's colorful ...

Reno author shares Nevada's colorful past through collection of antique drugstore vials

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Author Fred Holabird poses with his extensive collection of antique drug store bottles that he has found around the state. Holabird, who just released his second volume of his The Nevada Bottle Book series, talks in his office in Reno, Nev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Satalite TV Fri me alone 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Feb 17 resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 17 CodeTaIker 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Watch for Washoe County was issued at February 19 at 8:59AM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC