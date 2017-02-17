Reno 1868 FC Makes Debut at Exhibition Match Saturday
Soccer has returned to northern Nevada as the United Soccer League's newest franchise took the field for the first time. Fans were excited and say they liked the atmosphere at the stadium, and the promise of a new sports franchise for The Biggest Little City.
