Presenting Downtown Action Plan to the Reno City Council
A consultant group hired by the city of Reno presented their final recommendations to the city council about how to implement a downtown action plan. Several drafts for a downtown action plan have been developed by P.U.M.A, also known as the Progressive Urban Management Associates, since April Because downtown Reno is in a stage of possible redevelopment, Brad Segal with P.U.M.A suggests several changes need to happen in order to make the city a more desirable place to be.
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|3 hr
|CodeTaIker
|2
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|4 hr
|CodeTaIker
|2
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Feb 4
|Success
|24
|Jon Ralston (Dec '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|6
