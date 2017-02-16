Presenting Downtown Action Plan to th...

Presenting Downtown Action Plan to the Reno City Council

A consultant group hired by the city of Reno presented their final recommendations to the city council about how to implement a downtown action plan. Several drafts for a downtown action plan have been developed by P.U.M.A, also known as the Progressive Urban Management Associates, since April Because downtown Reno is in a stage of possible redevelopment, Brad Segal with P.U.M.A suggests several changes need to happen in order to make the city a more desirable place to be.

