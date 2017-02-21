Police: Suspect dead in police shooting at Reno casino
Authorities say a robbery suspect who ran from police is dead after a shooting involving officers inside a downtown Reno casino. Sparks police Officer Ken Gallop told reporters no officers or bystanders were hurt in the shooting a little before noon at the Eldorado Hotel & Casino.
