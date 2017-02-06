Police looking for missing boy near Reno

Police looking for missing boy near Reno

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy Saturday night.According to the agency's Twitter page, the 8-year-old boy went missing in Cold Springs. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2012 red Nissan Frontier with Nevada plate 1YURI.The boy is described as Hispanic with brown eyes and short brown hair.

