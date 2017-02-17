Office Closures on Presidents' Day
In observance of Presidents' Day, Sparks City Hall at 431 Prater Way will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2017. This includes the City Attorney's Office located at City Hall, and the Sparks Municipal Court, 1450 C Street.
