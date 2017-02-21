Nonprofit accuses Nevada Senator of violating constitution
A nonprofit policy research group has accused state Sen. Heidi Gansert of violating the state constitution's clause about separation of powers. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Nevada Policy Research Institute filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming that Gansert, R-Reno, violates the state constitution by serving as a senator and working in the state's executive branch as executive director for external relations at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC