Nonprofit accuses Nevada Senator of violating constitution

A nonprofit policy research group has accused state Sen. Heidi Gansert of violating the state constitution's clause about separation of powers. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Nevada Policy Research Institute filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming that Gansert, R-Reno, violates the state constitution by serving as a senator and working in the state's executive branch as executive director for external relations at the University of Nevada, Reno.

