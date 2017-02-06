Nevadans Share Thoughts About Betsy D...

Nevadans Share Thoughts About Betsy DeVos

Read more: KTVN Reno

On Sunday, protestors gathered in front of the federal building in downtown Reno, to express their concerns with the secretary of education nominee, Betsy DeVos. About 100 other community members made signs, and chanted their displeasure toward DeVos's political views.

