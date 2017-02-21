Nevada Republican wants more time for assaulted kids to sue
Republican Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner of Reno said Thursday that victims deserve longer to realize what happened to them as children was wrong and seek compensation. After a person turns 18, they would have 20 years to file a civil suit against their assaulter under Krasner's bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC