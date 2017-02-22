Nevada considers fracking ban
Nevada considers fracking ban Nevada could become the third state in the nation to ban hydraulic fracturing. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ltzwYa In this March 29, 2013 photo, a worker uses a headset and microphone to communicate with coworkers over the din of pump trucks, at the site of a natural gas hydraulic fracturing and extraction operation run by the Encana Oil & Gas Inc., outside Rifle, in western Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC