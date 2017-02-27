Nevada casinos register $1.04B win for January, up 12 percent
The state's casinos delivered a 12 percent increase in gaming win in January over last year and the $1.04 billion won was the highest since February 2013. The state Gaming Control Board also reported Tuesday that Clark County's $926.2 million total was the 17th time casino win crossed the $900 million mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|6 hr
|really
|4
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC