More

More

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Dozens of local soldiers are home again and receiving warm welcomes from family and friends after serving nearly a year in the Middle East. Soldiers from the Nevada Army National Guard returned to Reno on Friday when they landed at the Reno Tahoe International Airport in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Satalite TV Fri me alone 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Fri resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Fri indict mike flynn 9
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Fri CodeTaIker 2
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd... Feb 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washoe County was issued at February 18 at 3:41PM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,984,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC