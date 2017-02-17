More
Dozens of local soldiers are home again and receiving warm welcomes from family and friends after serving nearly a year in the Middle East. Soldiers from the Nevada Army National Guard returned to Reno on Friday when they landed at the Reno Tahoe International Airport in the afternoon.
