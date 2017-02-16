The Annual State of Education Address will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. in the Kendyl Depoali Middle School cafeteria, 9300 Wilbur May Parkway in Reno. The Board of Trustees and Superintendent Davis will present the 2017 State of Education Address that will review the District's progress toward the goals outlined in the 2016 address.

