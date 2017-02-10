More

In an effort to target and reduce sex trafficking, a national coalition of law enforcement agencies conducted coordinated sting operations that led to 752 total arrests, including 723 sex buyers and 29 pimps or sex traffickers. In its 13th operation, the National Johns Suppression Initiative ran from Jan. 18 Feb. 5 and included nearly 30 law enforcement agencies across 15 states.

