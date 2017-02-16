Michigan Man Sentenced for Sex Trafficking in Reno
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man from Michigan has been sentenced for sex trafficking and coercion. The DA's Office says 36-year-old Akporode Uwedjojevwe from Michigan pled guilty in November, 2016, to one count of Sex Trafficking and one count of Coercion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 13
|Local
|1
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 10
|Local
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Feb 4
|Success
|24
|Jon Ralston (Dec '14)
|Feb 3
|Local
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC