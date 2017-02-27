Man killed by police at Reno casino w...

Man killed by police at Reno casino was wanted in UT, CA

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Police have identified the armed robber who was fatally shot inside a downtown Reno casino last week as a 24-year-old Las Vegas man who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Utah and a car-jacking in California. Investigators say he was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in St. George, Utah and an armed car-jacking in Los Angeles County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 25 Tony 3
Satalite TV Feb 17 me alone 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Feb 17 resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
Northern Nevada Democrats gave the biggest midd... Feb 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC