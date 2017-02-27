Man killed by police at Reno casino was wanted in UT, CA
Police have identified the armed robber who was fatally shot inside a downtown Reno casino last week as a 24-year-old Las Vegas man who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Utah and a car-jacking in California. Investigators say he was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in St. George, Utah and an armed car-jacking in Los Angeles County.
