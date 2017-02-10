Mama Inez, Owner of Casale's Halfway Club, Turns 90
Stempeck is the owner of Casale's Halfway Club which is the oldest continuously family-owned and operated restaurant in Reno. Mama Inez has captured the hearts and stomachs of Reno citizens for more than 70 years with her Italian specialties.
