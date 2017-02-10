Make tracks
Rob Ford Explorer plays with Laura Stevenson and the Gina Rose Band at the Holland Project, 140 Vesta St., on March 14 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit robfordexplorer.bandcamp.com . Rob Ford was the mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014.
