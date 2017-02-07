Learning by Doing at UNR's New Safety...

Learning by Doing at UNR's New Safety Lab

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The ever-changing University of Nevada, Reno has yet another new innovation, and they opened the doors to it Tuesday. On the 3rd floor of the Applied Research Facility, the new STAR lab will focus on teaching one thingsafety, which from now on will be taught by doing...Not that the lectures were bad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10) Feb 4 Success 24
Jon Ralston (Dec '14) Feb 3 Local 6
Pat Hambright (Aug '14) Feb 3 Local 12
Reno vs Las Vegas (Feb '13) Feb 3 Local 33
Fry's Electronics (Feb '13) Feb 3 Local 5
Poll Will a proposed casino in Barstow, California p... (Nov '15) Feb 3 Local 6
Elias Johnson (May '13) Feb 3 Local 4
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Washoe County was issued at February 08 at 3:08PM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC